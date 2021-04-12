Oscar 2021 presenters: Acting winners Renee Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern, Brad Pitt returning

A part of Oscars tradition most years is that the acting champs from the previous cycle return to present at the Academy Awards the following ceremony. Renee Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt are confirmed for the ABC event on Sunday, April 25.

First-time Oscar producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh announced those stars on Monday among a total of 15 presenters for the 2021 ceremony. The 2020 directing, writing and producing winner Bong Joon Ho will also present along with prior acting champs Halle Berry, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno and Reese Witherspoon. Previous acting nominees on the show will include Angela Bassett, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston and Harrison Ford. Zendaya makes her first ever appearance on the Academy Awards. More presenters will be revealed soon.

There will be no Oscar host for the third straight year. While no official announcement has been made about performances for the Best Original Song nominees, rumors are that they will be part of the pre-show. The majority of the program will take place live from Union Station and the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Many nominees will appear in person and others will beam in remotely from London and other locations.

PREDICT the 2021 Oscars winners through April 25

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions