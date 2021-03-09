Hurry up, Oscar voters: Nomination ballots are due by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10

The Oscar nominations voting deadline is 5 p.m. PT on March 10. Oscar voters only had six days to cast their ballots in 23 competitive categories for the 93rd annual Academy Awards. The roster of contenders will be revealed on March 15. The 2021 Oscars will be handed out on April 25.

From the nominations announcement to the ceremony is a span of 41 days. In 2020, those two dates were 27 days apart; in 2019 it was 33; in 2018 it was 40; and in 2017 it was 35 days. You have to go back to 2016 to find a longer period than this year between the two big reveals: there was a gap then of 45 days.

Final voting will kick off on April 15 (31 days after nominations are revealed) and runs for only six days. While this voting period matches that of last year, the accelerated 2020 schedule meant that voters only had 17 days to digest the nominations before having to cast their final ballots.

In both 2019 and in 2017, there were 22 days between the big reveal of nominations and the start of the eight-day voting period. In 2018, the break till final voting began was 28 days and it too ran eight days. And in 2016, the period before final voting started was 29 days and balloting lasted for 12 days.

