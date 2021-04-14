Oscar nominee profile: Adapted screenplay ‘One Night in Miami’ and its hothouse intensity

Kemp Powers had quite a year for 2020! Not only has he co-written and co-directed Pixar’s animated Oscar front-runner “Soul” (becoming the first African American to co-direct a Disney animated feature), but his screenplay adaptation of his 2013 play “One Night in Miami” has brought Powers his first Academy Award nomination.

For the Oscar race, Powers takes on a strong field among his fellow adapted screenplay nominees Chloè Zhao for her adaptation of the non-fiction book “Nomadland,” Ramin Bahrani for adapting the novel “The White Tiger,” nine writers (including Sacha Baron Cohen) for the comedy adaptation “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller for adapting Zeller’s play, “The Father.”

“One Night in Miami” is set in that Florida city in 1964 on the historic night in which boxer Cassius Clay won the World Heavyweight Championship. Powers’ fictional premise poses the idea of Black icons Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge), Sam Cooke (Oscar nominee Leslie Odom, Jr.) and Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir) meeting up together with Clay for a post-fight bull session in the champ’s motel room. This isn’t just a random meeting, as each man has his own agenda to promote. Brown, for example, plans to announce his transition from NFL stardom to a career in Hollywood, Cooke is searching for a more meaningful message for his music and Malcolm aims to persuade Clay to convert and become the face of the Nation of Islam.

It’s a tall order for each of these characters to get his way, and what starts out at first as a jovial boys’ night out soon becomes heated, with tempers fraying and allegiances being called into question. Powers is not afraid of tackling large issues, including political ambition, toxic masculinity, and just how much responsibility that an African-American celebrity has in giving back to the community, and the fact that Powers still makes all this heady material entertaining is an achievement in itself.

No less impressive is Powers’ skill in adapting his play (which is performed entirely within one set) and opening it up to feel like an expansive film without losing any of the hothouse intensity of four strong-willed men verbally going at it within those four walls. Together with director Regina King, Powers has reimagined the opening of his play to add dynamic visuals in depicting Clay’s championship fight as Cooke’s flop nightclub performance at the Copacabana without losing any of the necessarily claustrophobia of the film’s climax. It’s a writing achievement that not only brought Powers his Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, but his script has been nominated as the year’s best by the Writers Guild of America, Critics Choice, Online Film Critics and the NAACP Image Awards, as well as by seven major critics groups.

Granted, the road to winning the Oscar may be an uphill climb for Powers — he is up against scripts for two Best Picture nominees — but given the year that he has had, Oscar voters may be in a mood to reward this new voice mightily.

