Oscar predictions 2021 battle: Gold Derby editors Joyce v. Chris v. Tom

Poor Chris Rosen. The veteran Oscarologist just joined Gold Derby’s fulltime staff as our new Creative and Digital Director after holding high-ranking posts at TVGuide.com, Entertainment Weekly, HuffPo and elsewhere. So how did we welcome him on board? Well, it wasn’t quite with a bottle of pricey bubbly and cheers, but rather with in invitation to join one of our oft-bloody slugfests over our fiercely felt Oscar predictions.

But Chris is used to making tough Oscar picks around here. He’s been one of Gold Derby’s longtime Experts and so he felt right at home as he settled in with our senior editor Joyce Eng and myself as we sized up the current state of the derby.

Which Oscar contenders are rising and falling in our most recent predictions? And WHY? Can Riz Ahmed beat beat Chadwick Boseman for Best Actor? Can ‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ or ‘One Night in Miami’ take down early Best Picture frontrunner ‘Nomadland’?

Check out our latest predictions here. Disagree? Make (or update) your own Oscar picks here and change them as often as you wish.

Watch our latest update above or listen to the audio podcast version below.