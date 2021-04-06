Oscar predictions 2021: Experts clash over winners of Best Picture, Actress and … [Video & audio podcast]

OK, now that we know the winners of the Golden Globes, Producers Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Critics Choice and other kudos contests that frequently tattle on who’ll win the Academy Awards next, what are the latest Oscar predictions 2021 for Best Picture and other top races?

“There are too many cliffhangers,” I admit while tracking the top races with colleagues Chris Rosen, Daniel Montgomery and Marcus James Dixon. “The usual tea leaves and traditional voting patterns are confounding pundits this year.”

But Daniel at least believes that the biggest categories have narrowed. Now that SAG has passed its verdict on “The Trial of the Chicago 7” by giving the film its ensemble award, Daniel asserts that it’s a clear frontrunner along with “Nomadland,” which has swept up the vast majority of Best Picture prizes this derby season so far. He believes “Minari” also has momentum and, begrudgingly, he concedes that my fave contender, “A Promising Young Woman,” is also a real rival.

Marcus says, “I’m sticking with ‘Nomadland.’ At this point, nothing can change my mind to switch.”

Chris adds, “I think if it was any other year, I would be saying ‘Nomadland’ is vulnerable because I just don’t feel like there’s a lot of enthusiasm for it. I mean, like last year, like ‘Parasite.’ But the problem is I don’t have another movie that I think has enough enthusiasm to beat ‘Nomadland.'”

