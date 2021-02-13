Gutsy Oscar predictions update: Variety, Deadline, Indiewire and Gold Derby [VIDEO & AUDIO]

In our Oscar predictions slugfest video above (and podcast version below), Deadline’s Oscar sage Pete Hammond warns, “This is a very weird season where literally we’re still a month away from nominations, but a lot of academy member just haven’t seen a lot.”

That’s true, but a lot of other award voters have seen these flicks and already even issued their award nomination lists, which radically disagree with each other, turning this into a fascinating derby race for those of us who love the sport and suspense.

Anne Thompson (Indiewire) believes that, despite the kudos chaos around us, “‘Nomadland’ is still far ahead (for Best Picture), so far as I can tell. When I talk to other people in the industry, they love this movie.”

But she also perceives support for an alternative: “‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ seems very strong across all categories. It’s a possibility.”

And what are we to make of the sudden surges we’re witnessing by “Minari” and “Promising Young Woman”?

Check out our discussion with Tim Gray (Variety) above and our own latest predictions here. Use the drop-down menus on that page to see additional categories. Disagree with our picks? Make your own predictions here or using our new Apple or android apps.

