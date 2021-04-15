Editors slugfest: Did DGA and BAFTA results change our Oscars predictions? [WATCH]

Gold Derby Editors Marcus James Dixon, Daniel Montgomery and Zach Laws recently got together to chat about our current Oscar predictions after the DGA Awards and BAFTA Awards. We’ve all updated our picks — have you? Watch the Editors’ slugfest video above.

Chloe Zhao (“Nomadland”) had a great weekend, winning the directors guild trophy on Saturday and the British Academy’s prizes for directing and picture on Sunday. Is there any way she can possibly lose the Oscar? Zach winks that he’s “shocked” Zhao prevailed, then confesses, “You can’t even make a joke out of it at this point. We’ve known that even if ‘Nomadland’ isn’t gonna win Best Picture, Chloe Zhao is the director of the year and she’s gonna walk away with that prize.” Marcus agrees, chiming in, “She’s so far out front for the Oscar director prize that even if she had lost the Directors Guild Award, I would still be predicting her for the Oscar.”

BAFTA’s lead actress winner, Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”), has us re-thinking our Oscar predictions. However, Dixon notes there’s “an asterisk next to Frances’ win” at BAFTA because her “three main Oscar rivals were not nominated,” referring to Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”), Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) and Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”). “I have Carey Mulligan winning and I’m really struggling with this,” notes Marcus. “But I’m settling on her because I’m wondering if [Davis and Day] might split the vote in some way and propel Carey up to the front of the pack.”

Daniel also thinks Mulligan will triumph on Oscar night, although “not confidently.” As he explains, “It’s hard for me to take BAFTA as sort of a significant factor here. I think it’s Carey just because she would have won BAFTA under normal circumstances without the jury.”

Zach sighs that Best Actress is “gonna be a tough race,” after agreeing that Mulligan will likely claim the Oscar. He concludes, “I think in this scenario, there’s a lot of votes going to a lot of different people.” What do YOU think at home?

PREDICT the 2021 Oscar winners through April 25

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?