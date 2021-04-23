Oscar predictions in all 23 categories: Our official odds for everything from Best Picture to Best Live Action Short

We’re nearing the end of one of the most unusual Oscar seasons of most of our lifetimes, when every entertainment industry was rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of high-profile films were delayed, but Hollywood nevertheless released a slate of films worthy of awards consideration. So who will win when prizes are handed out on Sunday night, April 25? Scroll down for our complete odds in all 23 categories, which are based on the combined Oscar predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. Our projected winners are highlighted in gold.

Among those making their forecasts at Gold Derby are dozens of Expert journalists from major media outlets, the Editors who cover awards year-round for this site, the Top 24 Users who had the best predictions at last year’s Oscars, and the All-Star Top 24 who had the highest scores when you combine the last two years’ predictions. But the very best predictions usually come from one of our everyday Users, just like last year when Nick Ruhrkraut made history as the first ever to get a perfect score betting on the Oscars.

“Mank” came into these awards with the most nominations (10), but it hasn’t won at many industry events this season. Instead, the front-runners appear to be Chloe Zhao‘s BAFTA, Producers Guild, and Directors Guild winner “Nomadland”; the SAG ensemble winner “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; Writers Guild winner “Promising Young Woman”; and the widely loved and nominated “Minari.” But knowing the Oscars in recent years, major upsets are always possible (remember “Moonlight,” “Green Book,” and “Parasite”?). See who we’re betting on below. Do you agree with our choices? Make or update your predictions here in our predictions center before Sunday night.

BEST PICTURE

“Nomadland” — 4/1

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” — 11/2

“Minari” — 13/2

“Promising Young Woman” — 7/1

“The Father” — 9/1

“Judas and the Black Messiah” — 9/1

“Mank” — 9/1

“Sound of Metal” — 19/2

BEST DIRECTOR

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland” — 31/10

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari” — 4/1

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman” — 4/1

David Fincher, “Mank” — 9/2

Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round” — 9/2

BEST ACTRESS

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman” — 7/2

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — 19/5

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” — 4/1

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” — 4/1

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman” — 9/2

BEST ACTOR

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — 31/10

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father” — 19/5

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal” — 9/2

Steven Yeun, “Minari” — 9/2

Gary Oldman, “Mank” — 9/2

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari” — 31/10

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” — 4/1

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy” — 4/1

Olivia Colman, “The Father” — 9/2

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank” — 9/2

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” — 31/10

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” — 4/1

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami” — 9/2

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal” — 9/2

LaKeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah” — 9/2

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“Nomadland” — 17/5

“The Father” — 71/20

“One Night in Miami” — 9/2

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” — 9/2

“The White Tiger” — 9/2

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Promising Young Woman” — 16/5

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” — 19/5

“Minari” — 9/2

“Sound of Metal” — 9/2

“Judas and the Black Messiah” — 9/2

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Nomadland” — 16/5

“Mank” — 37/10

“News of the World” — 9/2

“Judas and the Black Messiah” — 9/2

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” — 9/2

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — 31/10

“Emma” — 39/10

“Mank” — 4/1

“Mulan” — 9/2

“Pinocchio” — 9/2

BEST FILM EDITING

“Sound of Metal” — 17/5

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” — 71/20

“Nomadland” — 9/2

“The Father” — 9/2

“Promising Young Woman” — 9/2

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — 31/10

“Hillbilly Elegy” — 4/1

“Pinocchio” — 4/1

“Mank” — 9/2

“Emma” — 9/2

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Mank” — 31/10

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — 4/1

“News of the World” — 9/2

“The Father” — 9/2

“Tenet” — 9/2

BEST SCORE

“Soul” — 31/10

“Mank” — 4/1

“Minari” — 4/1

“News of the World” — 9/2

“Da 5 Bloods” — 9/2

BEST SONG

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” — 17/5

“Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest” — 39/10

“Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead” — 4/1

“Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” — 9/2

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” — 9/2

BEST SOUND

“Sound of Metal” — 3/1

“Soul” — 39/10

“Mank” — 9/2

“Greyhound” — 9/2

“News of the World” — 9/2

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Tenet” — 31/10

“The Midnight Sky” — 39/10

“Mulan” — 9/2

“The One and Only Ivan” — 9/2

“Love and Monsters” — 9/2

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Soul” — 3/1

“Wolfwalkers” — 39/10

“Onward” — 9/2

“Over the Moon” — 9/2

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” — 9/2

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“My Octopus Teacher” — 82/25

“Time” — 39/10

“Crip Camp” — 4/1

“Collective” — 9/2

“The Mole Agent” — 9/2

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

“Another Round” — 31/10

“Quo Vadis, Aida?” — 4/1

“Collective” — 4/1

“The Man Who Sold His Skin” — 9/2

“Better Days” — 9/2

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

“If Anything Happens I Love You” — 31/10

“Burrow” — 4/1

“Genius Loci” — 4/1

“Opera” — 9/2

“Yes-People” — 9/2

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

“A Love Song for Latasha” — 17/5

“A Concerto is a Conversation” — 19/5

“Colette” — 9/2

“Do Not Split” — 9/2

“Hunger Ward” — 9/2

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

“Two Distant Strangers” — 71/20

“The Letter Room” — 18/5

“Feeling Through” — 4/1

“The Present” — 9/2

“White Eye” — 9/2

