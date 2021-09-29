Oscar Experts slugfest: Will Bradley Cooper finally get a slice of gold with ‘Licorice Pizza’? [WATCH]

There was a special delivery this week with the trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson‘s eagerly awaited “Licorice Pizza,” which could be Bradley Cooper‘s ticket to Oscar finally? Maybe? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss PTA’s latest, BCoop’s chances and more.

One of us immediately slotted Cooper into their No. 1 spot for Best Supporting Actor after the trailer dropped. Cooper plays Jon Peters, the real-life producer of such films as 1976’s “A Star Is Born,” starring his then-girlfriend Barbra Streisand (in case you completely missed that in the trailer). It sounds juicy on paper, but “Licorice Pizza” sounds like it could be mainly a two-hander between the two main characters, Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman, the son of frequent PTA collaborator Philip Seymour Hoffman) and Alana Kane (Alana Haim) with a vast collection of colorful supporting players who just pop in here and there.

Oscar Experts Typing: Will 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' have a fair (not foul) chance of scoring its leads some historic wins?

Still, the supporting actor race is pretty open at the moment, and Cooper is 0-8 at the Oscars and could be a double nominee this year as he also has “Nightmare Alley,” for which he’s contending in lead. That means he could be 0-10 by the end of the night on March 27. Anderson is also 0-8, but we both think his best shot this year is in Best Original Screenplay.

One of his potential rivals in original screenplay is Adam McKay for “Don’t Look Up.” A sneak peek of the film was released on Saturday during Netflix’s TUDUM event and was dragged to hell and back for its chaotic editing and music, but neither of us is too concerned with either of those aspects of the clip.

Elsewhere, we follow-up on our “Tragedy of Macbeth” chat and the odds of Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand winning their third and fourth acting Oscars, respectively, and we discuss another but more low-key sneak peek of the week, George Clooney‘s “The Tender Bar” starring one of our faves, Ben Affleck.

