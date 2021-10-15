Oscar predictions: Caitriona Balfe (‘Belfast’) soaring up our odds since Best Supporting Actress campaign announced

We were previously expecting Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan to be campaigned as lead performers in Kenneth Branagh‘s period drama “Belfast,” but it was recently confirmed that they’ll instead be pushed as supporting players, and our users have already responded by skyrocketing Balfe up into the top 10 of our Best Supporting Actress odds. Will she keep climbing?

Balfe plays the mother of a young boy (Jude Hill, who’s being pushed as a lead) growing up during the Troubles in Northern Ireland, and as of this writing she ranks eighth with odds of 18/1 based on the combined predictions of all Gold Derby users. That includes four Expert journalists who are betting on her to be nominated: Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Clayton Davis (Variety), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), and Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby). Of those, Davis and Eng say that Balfe will win the award.

But that’s not all. She’s also tipped to win by two of Gold Derby’s Editors (Eng and Chris Beachum), three of the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Oscar noms, and six of our All-Star Top 24 who had the best predictions when you combine results from the last two years. To put that in perspective, that’s more than are predicting Balfe’s co-star Judi Dench to win, but Dench had a head start so more people are still predicting her to be nominated, placing her fifth in our overall forecasts with 13/1 odds. Give Balfe time, though. This could be just the beginning of her ascent.

