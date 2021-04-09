Oscar predictions slugfest by 3 Experts: Deadline v. Variety v. Gold Derby

Now that we’re down to the final home stretch of the Oscar derby, which nominees are leading the top races? Pete Hammond (Deadline), Tim Gray (Variety) and I think we’ve got this nailed down to specific frontrunners, but surprises are still possible. This weekend we might get a few hints of what those Oscar jawdroppers could be when we see what triumphs at BAFTA (Sunday) and the Directors’ Guild of America Awards (Saturday), which often tattle on the Oscars ahead of time.

Check out our Experts’ latest predictions for DGA, BAFTA and Oscars. Disagree? Make your predictions here. You can make changes up until about an hour before the Oscarcast on April 25.