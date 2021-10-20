Jamie Dornan (‘Belfast’) already in top 10 of our Oscar odds after move to Best Supporting Actor

We originally thought Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe would be campaigned as leads for their roles in “Belfast” as the parents of a boy growing up during the Troubles in Northern Ireland. But it turns out Focus Features will be pushing them as supporting performers, and both have quickly risen up our odds. Dornan is now in our top 10 for Best Supporting Actor. Do you think he’ll be nominated and win?

As of this writing Dornan ranks ninth with 18/1 odds according to the combined predictions of all Gold Derby users, right behind his co-star Ciaran Hinds, who plays his dad. Three of our Expert journalists currently say Dornan will make the cut: Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), and Peter Travers (ABC). There are also six Gold Derby Editors anticipating a bid for Dornan: Rosen, Eng, Chris Beachum, Charles Bright, Rob Licuria, and myself.

Thus far, Hinds looks like the stronger contender for “Belfast,” with 11 Experts predicting him to be nominated and three of them predicting him to win: Clayton Davis (Variety), Erik Davis (Fandango), and Sasha Stone (Awards Daily). But we always knew Hinds would be a supporting candidate, so he had a head start in our odds.

The internal competition might not be a problem for either of them though. In just the last four years, three films have had double nominations for Best Supporting Actor (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “The Irishman,” “Judas and the Black Messiah”), and two of those films won (Sam Rockwell over Woody Harrelson for “Three Billboards,” Daniel Kaluuya over LaKeith Stanfield for “Judas”). With “Belfast” also climbing up our odds for Best Picture, that further raises Dornan and Hinds’s profiles in the race. Have you made or updated your own predictions since Dornan made the move?

