‘Soul’ could give Pixar its 11th animated feature Oscar win and make history in the process

If there is one rule to follow when filling out your Oscar predictions it is this: Do not bet against Pixar unless Sony’s “Spider-Man” is also in the running. While the popular computer animation studio doesn’t have a perfect record at the Academy Awards, it is the most decorated studio as the recipient of 10 Best Animated Feature awards. This year, Pixar actually has two films in the running for the first time — “Onward” and “Soul” — with the latter poised to become the company’s 11th animated feature winner out of 15 total nominations.

“Soul,” which is Pixar’s first film to feature a Black protagonist, tells a moving story about a middle school music teacher (voiced by Jamie Foxx) who goes on an enlightening journey to reunite his soul with his body after they become separated just before he’s about to have the biggest break of his jazz career. The film, which is also nominated for Best Original Score and Best Sound (the awards for sound mixing and sound editing have been combined), has already taken home the Golden Globe, Critics Choice and BAFTA Award for animated feature on its way to the Oscars. And it’s chances of winning there look pretty good too.

“Soul” is currently sitting in first place in Gold Derby’s combined odds, with 24 Experts predicting it to win, giving it 3/1 odds. The next closest film is “Wolfwalkers” with 39/10 odds and just one Expert predicting it to triumph. Rounding out the rest of the animated feature film category are, in order, “Onward,” which was released right before the pandemic shut down theaters around the world, “Over the Moon” and “Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmaggedon.” All have 9/2 odds.

Should “Soul” triumph on April 25, it will join fellow Oscar-winning Pixar films “Finding Nemo” (2003), “The Incredibles” (2004), “Ratatouille” (2007), “WALL-E” (2008), “Up” (2009), “Toy Story 3” (2010), “Brave” (2012), “Inside Out” (2015), “Coco” (2017) and “Toy Story 4” (2019). Besides a potential “Onward” loss to “Soul,” Pixar’s losses were for 2001’s “Monster’s, Inc.” (to “Shrek” in the first year of the category), 2006’s “Cars” (to “Happy Feet”) and 2018’s “Incredibles 2” (to “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”).

A “Soul” victory would also mark a record third animated feature Oscar for director and producer Pete Docter, who previously won for the emotional Pixar films “Up” and “Inside Out.” Five people have managed to win Best Animated Feature twice. In addition to Docter, they are Brad Bird (“The Incredibles” and “Ratatouille”), Jonas Rivera (“Inside Out” and “Toy Story 4”), Andrew Stanton (“Finding Nemo” and “WALL-E”) and Lee Unkrich (“Toy Story 3” and “Coco”). None of them are nominated this year, and Docter is the only person in history to have been nominated four times in the category (he was previously nominated for “Monsters, Inc.”).

