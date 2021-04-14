Oscar Experts slugfest: Debating Best Actress forever and always, and could Anthony Hopkins pull off an upset? [WATCH]

How many hours of sleep have you lost thinking about Best Actress? Be honest. After the BAFTAs crowned Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”), which wasn’t entirely surprising, the four precursors have gone to four different Best Actress Oscar nominees. So who’s gonna win the craziest race in recent Oscar history? Our editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng try to figure it out with voting about to commence on April 15. Watch our predictions slugfest above.

At the moment, neither of us has changed out picks because honestly, you could talk yourself into, say, Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”) and then Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom“) the next. That being said, one of us is pondering a switch to Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) because in a fractured race, the baitest role may be the biggest advantage of all.

SEE What the BAFTAs mean for the lawless Best Actress Oscar race

On the other hand, Best Actor was looking like a done deal until BAFTA threw a curveball by awarding Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”) over Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”). Boseman is still the heavy favorite for the Oscar, but is everyone too quick to dismiss Hopkins’ upset as a BAFTA-only thing? “The Father” has seen a surge of support in recent weeks in the wake of its release.

Meanwhile, Best Picture also looks settled, but could it be too settled? “Nomadland” appears like it’s going to sweep unbothered, but let’s be contrarian for a second and consider a possible upset. Though “The Trial of the Chicago 7” has risen to second in the odds after its Screen Actors Guild Awards ensemble win, we make the case for “Minari,” which now looks guaranteed to take home one award, in Best Supporting Actress for Yuh-Jung Youn.

And, of course, we could not end this without discussing our favorite category, Best Original Song, which now feels more within “Husavik’s” grasp. Or maybe we’re just biased.

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscar winners through April 25

Oscar predictions for Best Actress Precursors have gone to different women so far

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?