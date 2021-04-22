Oscar Experts slugfest: Our final predictions in every category, but can anything be final in Best Actress? [WATCH]

Guys, we made it. The 93rd Academy Awards are on Sunday, but most importantly, we still don’t know who will win Best Actress. Isn’t it more fun this way? No matter how much it’s turning our hair gray? Our editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to make their final* Oscars predictions in all 23 categories. Watch our predictions slugfest above.

Despite the complete unpredictability of the Best Actress race, we both have the same pick (for now): Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”). But we agree that it could go to any of the ostensible top four — Day, Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”) and Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”) — and it would all make sense while busting a stat in some way. (Sorry, Vanessa Kirby.) And yes, we float the idea of a tie again, even though it seems incredibly unlikely. But if there is a tie, who would it be between?

We actually have the same predictions in most categories, but we differ in the big one. Chris is going out on a limb for “Promising Young Woman” in Best Picture and will not be changing it before Sunday. He explains what prompted him to make the switch from “Nomadland,” which remains in first place in the odds and is actually directly followed by “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” which has risen in recent weeks on the heels of two big wins at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the ACE Eddies.

Speaking of “Trial,” its ACE Eddie victory has also prompted lots of people to predict it over “Sound of Metal” in Best Film Editing, and now the odds are almost evenly split between the two. Will the film with the most editing win or the one that’s like 99.9 percent locked for another tech award?

Elsewhere, we discuss Anthony Hopkins‘ upset potential over Chadwick Boseman in Best Actor, lament our favorite documentaries that didn’t make it and continue to sound like a broken record (no pun intended) about “Husavik.”

*subject to change before Sunday

