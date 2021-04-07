Oscars 2021: Listen to all the Best Original Song and Score nominees

This year’s roster of Best Original Song and Score nominees includes a heavy dose of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (double nominees in the score category), more of the same from 12-time nominee Diane Warren, and the support of an entire Icelandic town. But while not every expected contender wound up cited in the Academy Awards’ two music categories (better luck next year to Taylor Swift and former winner Alexandre Desplat), the 2021 Oscar nominees for Best Original Song and Best Score include some very worthy musica

What are the Best Original Song nominees?

“Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest”

Music and lyrics by Rickard Göransson, Fat Max Gsus & Savan Kotecha (Watch the Gold Derby interview here)

“Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Music by D’Mile & H.E.R.; lyrics by H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas

“Lo Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead”

Music by Diane Warren; lyrics by Laura Pausini & Warren (Watch the Gold Derby interview here)

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami”

Music and lyrics by Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom Jr. (Watch the Gold Derby interview here)

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of Chicago 7”

Music by Daniel Pemberton; lyrics by Celeste & Pemberton (Watch the Gold Derby interview here)

What are the Best Score nominees?

“Da 5 Bloods”

Score by Terrence Blanchard (Watch the Gold Derby interview here)

“Mank”

Score by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross (Watch the Gold Derby interview here)

“Minari”

Score by Emile Mosseri (Watch the Gold Derby interview here)

“News of the World”

Score by James Newton Howard (Watch the Gold Derby interview here)

“Soul”

Score by Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross (Watch the Gold Derby interview here)

