Everything to know about the 2021 Oscars

The longest awards season in modern history is finally ready to end. On Sunday, April 25, the 93rd annual Academy Awards will take place and crown one of eight films as Best Picture of the year(s): “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Mank,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Sound of Metal,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” The 2021 Oscars will be unlike any show in memory — a multi-venue production shepherded by, among others, former Best Director winner Steven Soderbergh. “The most exciting thing about this show is that it is going to feel like a film, in the sense that, at the end, we hope it’ll feel like you watched a movie,” Soderbergh told Vanity Fair about his plans for the show. (Soderbergh is producing the 2021 Oscars alongside Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins.)

Ahead, every question about the 2021 Oscars, answered, including how to watch, who’s nominated, and who’s hosting.

Will the Oscars happen in 2021?

Yes, of course. The 2021 Oscars were originally set to take place on February 28, 2021, but the ceremony was delayed for two months to account for the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the broadcast reschedule, the Oscars eligibility period was extended as well: the 2021 Oscars feature films released between January 1, 2020, and February 28, 2021.

Where will the Oscars be held in 2021?

The 2021 Oscars will take place in multiple spots around the globe. In Los Angeles, the ceremony will have elements at both the Dolby Theater (where the Oscars are normally held) and Los Angeles’ Union Station. To account for international nominees and guests who can’t attend the U.S. event, the Oscars will also have ceremony outposts in both London and Paris. (Originally, producers hoped to keep nominees from attending the Oscars virtually; the international locations are a way to mitigate some of the dicey videoconference elements that dominated shows like the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards.)

Who is hosting the Oscars?

As with the 2019 and 2020 Oscars, the 2021 Oscars will go forward without a traditional host. Instead, as Soderbergh said, the presenters are considered cast members. To that end, Soderbergh and his team have already compiled a starry list of “performers,” including 2020 acting winners Renee Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern, and Brad Pitt, as well as Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Reese Witherspoon, and Zendaya. More presenters will be announced before the show.

How can I watch the Oscars?

The 2021 Oscars are available to watch across a number of platforms, including linear and over-the-air television on ABC and also available online at ABC.com and through the ABC app. Cable TV subscribers are able to watch via their set-top boxes; those who have a cable television subscription can also watch by using Roku or Apple TV devices, provided they sign in with their participating TV provider account. More information on how to watch the 2021 Oscars can be found on the Oscars website.

Can I watch the Oscars on Amazon Prime Video?

No, the Oscars are not streaming on Amazon Prime Video. However, the service does have a number of Oscar nominees available to stream and rent, including “Sound of Metal,” “One Night in Miami,” the documentary “Time,” as well as Best Picture nominees “Promising Young Woman,” “Minari,” “The Father,” and “Judas and the Black Messiah” (all of which are available as rental titles).

Are the Oscars on Netflix?

No, the Oscars are not streaming on Netflix. But Netflix does have a number of nominees available on its platform, including Best Picture contenders “Mank” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Best Actor and Actress showcase “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (with nominees Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis), and Best Documentary favorite “My Octopus Teacher.”

What channel are the Oscars on?

The Oscars air on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET. (A preshow airs on the network starting at 7 p.m. ET.)

What won Best Picture in 2021?

Great question, if only we knew the answer. At the moment, “Nomadland” is the runaway favorite to win Best Picture in 2021. The film, directed by Best Director nominee Chloe Zhao and starring Best Actress nominee Frances McDormand, is the overwhelming pick among Gold Derby users, experts, and editors. “Nomadland” has won Best Picture awards at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, Producers Guild Awards, and BAFTA Awards.

Who will win the Best Actress Oscar in 2021?

Another great question. Best Actress is, by far, the most exciting race among this year’s Oscars. Every major precursor has gone to a different nominee: Andra Day won at the Golden Globes, Carey Mulligan won at the Critics Choice Awards, Viola Davis won at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Frances McDormand won at the BAFTA Awards. At the moment, Mulligan remains ahead in the Gold Derby odds, but Day and Davis are strong contenders as well.

What are the 2021 Oscar nominees?

The full list of Oscar nominees can be found here. “Mank” led all films with 10 nominations. “Nomadland,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “The Father,” “Sound of Metal,” “Minari,” and “Judas and the Black Messiah” all had six nominations. “Promising Young Woman” earned five nominations.

What movies are nominated for Best Picture this year?

As mentioned, here are the 2021 Best Picture nominees: “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Mank,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Sound of Metal,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscars winners through April 25

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions