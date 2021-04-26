Oscars 2021: Keith Simanton (IMDb) tops all Experts predicting winners

Congratulations to our Expert Keith Simanton (IMDb) for having a terrific score of 82.61% when predicting the 2021 Oscars winners on Sunday. He is best among 33 Experts, journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Over 9,300 people worldwide predicted these Academy Awards champs announced on a live ceremony from Los Angeles with no host. The Best Picture winner was “Nomadland” with acting trophies going to Anthony Hopkins, Frances McDormand, Daniel Kaluuya and Yuh-Jung Youn. Simanton got 19 out of 23 categories correct.

SEE the full list of Oscar 2021 winners in 23 categories

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For our other 32 Experts predicting, we have a seven-way tie for second place with Clayton Davis (Variety), Erik Davis (Variety), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Susan King (Gold Derby), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV), Anne Thompson (Indiewire) and Peter Travers (ABC). Following them is an eight-way tie at 73.91% for Tim Gray (Variety), Pete Hammond (Deadline), Scott Mantz (KTLA), Perri Nemiroff (Collider), Hanh Nguyen (Salon), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby) and Jazz Tangcay (Variety).

The next group at 69.59% has Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Grae Drake (Moviefone), Dave Karger (IMDb), Alicia Malone (TCM), Claudia Puig (KPCC), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Sasha Stone (Awards Daily) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). Following at 65.22% are Matthew Jacobs (HuffPo), Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Michael Musto (Queerly) and Kevin Polowy (Yahoo). Shawn Edwards (WDAF) has 60.87% correct. David Fear (Rolling Stone) and Tariq Khan (Fox TV) are at 56.52%. Andrea Mandell (USA Today) and Brian Truitt (USA Today) finish at 52.17%.

PREDICT the 2021 Emmy nominees through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions