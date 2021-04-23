Oscars 2021 In Memoriam to feature winners Sean Connery, Olivia de Havilland, Cloris Leachman, Christopher Plummer

Who will be included for the special “In Memoriam” segment for Sunday night’s Oscars 2021 ceremony? With last year’s Academy Awards happening over 14 months ago, it means an even larger number of film veterans have died. Producers will hopefully be offering a longer remembrance and not leaving out people for the sake of time.

Superstar actor Chadwick Boseman died late last summer and is a nominee as Best Actor for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Previous Oscar winners from acting categories show who will likely be honored include Sean Connery, Olivia de Havilland, Cloris Leachman and Christopher Plummer. Past acting nominees include Hal Holbrook, Ian Holm, Shirley Knight, George Segal, Cicely Tyson, Max von Sydow and Stuart Whitman.

Almost all of the near 100 people on the list below were Academy members. People noted with ** were nominees or board members.

James L. Aicholtz (sound)

Michael Apted (director)**

Walter Bernstein (writer)**

William Bernstein (executive)

Honor Blackman (actor)

Wilford Brimley (actor)

Claude Bolling (composer)

Chadwick Boseman (actor)**

Perry Botkin, Jr. (composer)**

Allan Burns (writer)**

Earl Cameron (actor)

Coleen Callaghan (makeup and hair)**

Lewis J. Carlino (writer)**

Jean-Claude Carriere (writer)**

Marge Champion (actor)

Michael Chapman (cinematographer)**

Sean Connery (actor)**

Ben Cross (actor)

Allen Daviau (cinematographer)**

Olivia de Havilland (actor)**

Brian Dennehy (actor)

DMX (actor)

Edward S. Feldman (producer)**

Mike Fenton (casting director)

Lester H. Fresholtz (sound)**

Bruce Jay Friedman (writer)

Allen Garfield (actor)

Leon Gast (documentarian)**

George Gibbs (visual effects)**

William Goldenberg (composer)

Charles Gordon (producer)**

Alberto Grimaldi (producer)**

Ronald Harwood (writer)**

Pembrook Herring (editor)**

Hal Holbrook (actor)**

Ian Holm (actor)**

Eugene S. Jones (documentarian)**

Robert C. Jones (writer)**

Rishi Kapoor (actor)

Al Kasha (composer)**

Irrfan Khan (actor)

Bruce Kirby (actor)

Shirley Knight (actor)**

Yaphet Kotto (actor)

Larry Kramer (writer)

Peter Lamont (production designer)**

Cloris Leachman (actor)**

Kurt Luedtke (writer)**

Johnny Mandel (composer)**

Helen McCrory (actor)

Larry McMurtry (writer)**

Terrence McNally (writer)

Ennio Morricone (composer)**

Alan Robert Murray (sound editor)**

Lennie Niehaus (composer)

Alan Parker (director)**

Krysztof Pendercki (composer)

Christopher Plummer (actor)**

Tom Pollock (executive)

Leslie Pope (production designer)**

Anthony Powell (costume designer)**

Kelly Preston (actor)

David Prowse (actor)

Sumner Redstone (executive)

Carl Reiner (director/writer/actor)

Ann Reinking (actor)

Gene Reynolds (actor)

Allan Rich (actor)

Diana Rigg (actor)

Richard Rush (director)**

Nanci Ryder (publicist)

Reni Santoni (actor)

John Saxon (actor)

Murray Schisgal (writer)**

Joel Schumacher (director)

Ronald L. Schwary (producer)**

George Segal (actor)**

Maurice Segal (public relations)**

Lynn Shelton (director)

Joan Micklin Silver (director)

Michael Wolf Snyder (sound mixer)

Phyllis Somerville (actor)

Lynn Stalmaster (casting director)

Ann Sullivan (animator)

Stacy Title (short films)**

Alan Tomkins (production designer)**

Cicely Tyson (actor)**

Max von Sydow (actor)**

Kent Wakeford (cinematographer)

Jessica Walter (actor)

Robert Werden (publicist)

Stuart Whitman (actor)**

Fred Willard (actor)

