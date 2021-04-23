Oscars 2021 predictions slugfest: Watch Chris Beachum and Rob Licuria debate all 23 categories in 23 minutes

“I know it feels like a lot of stuff is locked this year, but based on the guild awards over the last few weeks,” admits Gold Derby managing editor Chris Beachum, “there might be some real surprises that we’re not anticipating at all,” he says, looking ahead to what is shaping up to be an eventful Oscar night this Sunday.

He recently joined senior editor Rob Licuria in a new slugfest to continue their annual tradition of debating their predictions for who will win all 23 Oscar categories in 23 minutes. “I’m expecting that there will be real surprises, the problem is, we don’t know what they are!” Licuria proclaims. “Especially below the line, I don’t think it’s going to go as we planned, but let’s stick our necks out and see what happens” he smirks.

Watch the video chat above as they explain their predictions of what they think will happen on Oscar night.

Asked by Beachum what film he is betting on for Best Picture, Licuria suggests it should be one of the more predictable categories on the night. “I think that ‘Nomadland’ is pretty safe here,” he says. “I agree with you,” Beachum interjects. “The big reason why is that every year there has been a big upset,” he argues, “we’ve come down to an A choice and a B choice that we think the voters are going through. Last year it was ‘Parasite’ and ‘1917,’ we had ‘La La Land’ and ‘Moonlight,’ or ‘Shape of Water’ and ‘Three Billboards.’ But I don’t know what the backup choice is for voters if they want to go in another direction,” he says, exclaiming, “they’re all over the map!”

They also spend a great deal of time on the overwhelming difficult Best Actress race. The final choice by voters could be Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”), Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”), Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”) or Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”). Other than Kirby, each lady has won at least one time during this incredibly long awards season.

