Oscars 2021: Sasha Stone (Awards Daily) tops all Experts predicting nominations

Congratulations to our Expert Sasha Stone (Awards Daily) for having the best score of 79.66% when predicting the 2021 Oscars nominations early on Monday morning. She is best among 30 Experts and is just ahead of Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Pete Hammond (Deadline) and Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV) at 78.81%. See Experts’ scores.

Over 9,300 people worldwide predicted these Academy Awards nominees announced in Los Angeles and London by Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Our top scorer got 94 of 120 categories correct, including all five Best Actress and Best Actor contenders, plus all five for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For our other 26 Experts predicting, Clayton Davis (Variety) and Joyce Eng (Gold Derby are next at 77.12%. Tied at 76.27% are Erik Davis (Fandango) and Nikki Novak (Fandango). Up next at 74.58% are Michael Musto (Queerty), Claudia Puig (KPCC), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby) and Peter Travers (Rolling Stone). Tied at 73.73% are Tariq Khan (Fox TV) and Anne Thompson (Indiewire).

We then have a four-way tie at 72.88% for Scott Mantz (KTLA), Perri Nemiroff (Collider), Kevin Polowy (Yahoo) and Jazz Tangcay (Variety). Following at 72.03% are Shawn Edwards (WDAF), Susan King (Gold Derby) and Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby). Up next at 71.19% is Matthew Jacobs (HuffPo) and then Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes) at 70.34%. Coming in at 69.49% are Brian Truitt (USA Today) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). Tim Gray (Variety) and Andrea Mandell (USA Today) follow at 65.25% and then Eric Deggans (NPR) at 54.24%. Keith Simanton (IMDB) predicted 105 slots at 61.86% and Alicia Malone (TCM) picked just 75 slots at 38.98%.

