Oscars 2021 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Wasileke for an excellent score of 86.96% when predicting the 2021 Oscars winners on Sunday. He is actually tied at that percentage with 33 other Gold Derby Users but has the better score of 31,515 by using his 500 point bets wisely.

Over 9,300 people worldwide predicted these Academy Awards champs announced on a live ceremony from Los Angeles with no host. The Best Picture winner was “Nomadland” with acting trophies going to Anthony Hopkins, Frances McDormand, Daniel Kaluuya and Yuh-Jung Youn. Our top scorers got 20 out of 23 categories correct.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For our 11 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Zach Laws and Daniel Montgomery are first at 82.61%. Up next at 78.26% each are Joyce Eng and Paul Sheehan. Following at 73.91% are Riley Chow, Tom O’Neil and myself. We then have Marcus Dixon, Rob Licuria, Matt Noble and Christopher Rosen at 69.57%. See Editors’ scores.

