‘A Star is Born’ again at 2022 Oscars? Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper could return to lead acting races

2018’s “A Star is Born” was a breakthrough film for both Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. It introduced Cooper as a feature film director and Gaga as a feature film actress (she’d had a few acting gigs before then, but never to this level of acclaim). They earned a combined five Oscar nominations for the film, including lead acting honors for both (the film’s only win was for the song “Shallow,” which Gaga co-wrote). Just three years later, they could both return to their respective Best Actor and Best Actress races.

Lady Gaga stars in “House of Gucci,” whose trailer was recently released to much fanfare, as Patrizia Reggiani, who was involved in a real-life murder scandal within the prestigious fashion house. The film is directed by four-time Oscar nominee Ridley Scott (“Thelma and Louise,” “Gladiator,” “Black Hawk Down,” “The Martian”) and written by Roberto Bentivegna and Oscar nominee Becky Johnston (“The Prince of Tides”). So it has a strong, awards-friendly pedigree. And as of this writing Gaga leads our users’ very early predictions to win Best Actress with odds of 9/2.

Cooper, meanwhile, stars as manipulative carny Stan Carlisle in “Nightmare Alley,” which is director Guillermo Del Toro‘s followup to his Best Picture and Best Director winner “The Shape of Water” (2017), which makes its Oscar expectations high as well. We’re currently ranking Cooper fifth in our Best Actor forecasts with 9/1 odds, but with eight previous nominations and no wins, the academy may be eager to finally give him the trophy if the film lives up to its potential. So while this year’s awards narratives have yet to really take shape, it’s possible for both stars to be reborn this upcoming Oscar season.

