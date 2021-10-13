Oscar Experts slugfest: Is ‘Belfast’ star Caitriona Balfe now on the fast track to a win? [WATCH]

Does “Belfast” have at least one acting Oscar nearly locked up now all that all four adult actors are going supporting? And will the Golden Globe Awards actually happen even if it’s just the Hollywood Foreign Press Association reading off a bunch of names in 12 minutes? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break that down and more.

After weeks of uncertainty, Focus Features confirmed earlier this week that “Belfast” stars Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan will campaign in supporting alongside Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds, putting the Kenneth Branagh film in contention to notch the rare supporting double-double. Can all four make it in? Balfe has long been seen as a strong supporting actress contender, but only one of us has her winning at the moment. The other has Dornan taking home the Best Supporting Actor statuette.

Regardless if Balfe wins the Oscar, the four-time Golden Globe nominee for “Outlander” is likely good for a fifth nomination — if the Globes happen. NBC still is not going to air the Globes, but the new (improved?) HFPA has been in talks with publicists the past few weeks about moving forward with a ceremony in some form, even if it’s like the press conference the Globes did in 2008 during the writers’ strike. What would it mean to have the Globes back? And what kind of influence, if at all, would the beleaguered group have on awards season when it has typically set the tone by being first out of the gate?

Elsewhere, we follow-up on “No Time to Die’s” Oscar hopes — and Chris makes another push for Ana de Armas — and we are very excited to support our guy Ben Affleck‘s possible Oscar comeback.

