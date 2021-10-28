Oscar Experts slugfest: Will ‘Dune’ spice up the acting races? And what to make of ‘Eternals’? [WATCH]

It’s a good week to be “Dune.” The first part of Denis Villeneuve‘s adaptation of Frank Herbert‘s novel heated up the box office and was officially got the green light for a sequel. But will it heat up the Oscars? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss its Oscar prospects and that of another upcoming tentpole, “Eternals.”

It would not shock you to learn that we both foresee “Dune” making a killing in the below-the-line categories. But what about above the line? With a locked 10 nominees, it’s likely safe for a Best Picture bid (it’s in fifth place in the odds), while Villeneuve is in third place in Best Director, trailing Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”) and Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”). But with a sequel on the way, will Villeneuve get Peter Jackson‘d and not win until the final part is released?

Last week, we briefly discussed Timothee Chalamet‘s chances in Best Actor, but over past few days, Rebecca Ferguson has entered the chat for her turn as his mother, Lady Jessica. Can she get into the Best Supporting Actress race?

Oscar Experts Typing: Will 'King Richard' serve up a Best Actor win for Will Smith?

We then turn our attention to another would-be blockbuster, “Eternals,” which opens Nov. 5 and is helmed by reigning Best Director champ Chloe Zhao. The film has received, um, very mixed reviews — it stands at 56 on Metacritic and 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes — and having both seen it, we understand why. But were expectations too high because of Zhao’s involvement? (You’ll also need this to follow along with the conversation.)

Elsewhere, we tease our discussion for next week, which will include “Spencer,” and give the edge to Beyonce for now in her possible showdown against Jay-Z in Best Original Song.

