Will Glenn Close (‘Swan Song’) reunite with former Best Actress rivals Olivia Colman and Lady Gaga at the Oscars?

Glenn Close has a plum role in the new film “Swan Song,” which will be released on Apple TV+ in December. The film stars two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali as a man diagnosed with terminal cancer and wishes to clone himself for the benefit of his family, seeking treatment through Close’s character, Dr. Scott. While reviews have suggested Close does not have a ton of screen time, the film has earned generally positive reviews, especially for Ali in his first lead role. After securing her eighth Oscar nomination last season, could Ali help carry the actress to a ninth?

Realistically speaking, the odds of Close sneaking into Best Supporting Actress are low at the moment, especially now that frontrunners are starting to solidify. To get a campaign going, the film would likely need to be a breakout hit for Apple in December, amongst a crop of buzzy contenders. Still, “Swan Song” boasts a high pedigree among its cast, including Ali, Close, Oscar nominee Naomie Harris and Golden Globe winner Awkwafina, so it could be higher in the screener pile than some are expecting.

SEE Gold Derby interviews with 2022 Oscar contenders

A nomination for Close could create a mini-reunion with the competition she faced three years ago in Best Actress. Olivia Colman and Lady Gaga are in a strong position to earn additional Best Actress nominations for “The Lost Daughter” and “House of Gucci,” respectively. All three actresses have flourished since their 2019 Oscar nominations, making the most of their Oscar attention. Close earned her eighth Oscar nomination last year with “Hillbilly Elegy” and competed against Colman, who received a bid for “The Father.” Colman also won an Emmy in September for playing Queen Elizabeth on “The Crown” and is well on her way to a third Oscar nomination in four years. Gaga has released two albums, won another Grammy and proved herself so thoroughly with “A Star Is Born” that she now has a juicy lead role in Ridley Scott‘s “House of Gucci.”

Even if Close does not get to reunite with her category sisters for “Swan Song,” the industry has clearly rediscovered her many talents to the extent that she will likely be back with another nomination in the coming years. Despite not winning the Oscar for “The Wife,” as many predicted in 2019, the recognition has done wonders for her career, ushering in a new era after 40 years in the industry.

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees and other awards shows

Oscar odds for Best Supporting Actress Kirsten Dunst is out front

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?