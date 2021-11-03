Oscar Experts slugfest: Will this really be the year of Kristen Stewart? [WATCH]

Last week, it was good to be “Dune.” This week, it’s good to be Kristen Stewart. The actress announced her engagement to Dylan Meyer and her Oscar contender “Spencer” opens Friday. Is she going to go all the way to Oscar gold? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss her Best Actress prospects and more.

Stewart remains on top of the Best Actress predictions and frankly, it’s not even close at this point. She’s at 37/10 odds with 12 Experts, six editors and more than 2,200 users backing her. Stewart’s performance as Princess Diana is excellent, but how embraced will the film be? “Spencer” couches itself as a fable and has lots of horror and psychological elements, potentially rendering it divisive if one does not know what to expect from a Pablo Larrain film.

The next closest to Stewart, which again is not that close, is Jessica Chastain. The two-time nominee is in second place for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” with three Experts, three editors and 400-plus total users predicting a win. The film came out in September, and while Chastain got great reviews and feels due for a third nomination, how vulnerable is she to a snub, especially with a handful of contenders waiting in the wings?

Elsewhere, we discuss Emilia Jones‘ chances for “CODA,” why Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”) might be better off not being heavily predicted, and naturally go off on another “Succession” tangent.

