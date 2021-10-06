Oscar Experts slugfest: Will voters Bond with ‘No Time to Die’ and Emmy champs Ann Dowd and Jodie Comer? [WATCH]

The name’s Award. Academy Award. After an approximately 78-year delay (don’t check the math on that), “No Time to Die,” the last James Bond film of the Daniel Craig era, will finally hit theaters on Friday, the same days as a slightly smaller flick, Sundance favorite “Mass.” Will either of them make inroads at the Oscars? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss that and more.

“No Time to Die” is already an award-winning film as Billie Eilish, who co-wrote and performs the title track, won the Best Song Written for Visual Media Grammy earlier this year — for a film that has not been released yet. Make it make sense. Given that the last two Bond tunes won the Best Original Song Oscar — one widely expected (Adele‘s “Skyfall” from 2012’s “Skyfall”) and the other, um, not so much (Sam Smith‘s “Writing’s On the Wall” from 2015’s “Spectre”) — can Eilish continue the streak and be halfway to an EGOT just after turning 20 later this year? Plus: One of us has never seen a Craig-as-Bond film. Gasp.

At the moment, “Mass” is predicted to win an Oscar — for Ann Dowd in Best Supporting Actress. The Emmy champ has ostensibly been the favorite since “Mass” premiered at Sundance in January, but we think the other three actors — Reed Birney, Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton — deserve equal hype and the whole quartet would make for a very deserving ensemble nominee at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. One of the concerns around the indie film, of course, is its heavy premise, following a conversation between the parents of a school shooter and the parents of one of the victims — so how much might that be a deterrent to voters checking it out?

Elsewhere, we circle back to everyone’s favorite category, Best Actress, in which another Emmy champ, Jodie Comer, is confirmed to be campaigning for “The Last Duel,” and the star of the identically initialed “The Lost Daughter,” Olivia Colman, could very well be the latest actor to win two Oscars in a short time period.

