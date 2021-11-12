More ‘Help’ at the Oscars? 6 actresses from the 2011 hit are in the running

The Oscars could use some help — from the stars of “The Help.” Since the drama was released in 2011, four actresses have won Oscars, including one for “The Help” itself, and this year, six of them have eligible contenders: Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Viola Davis (“The Unforgivable”), Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”), Octavia Spencer (“Encounter”), Mary Steenburgen (“Nightmare Alley”) and Emma Stone (“Cruella”). Will any of them continue “The Help’s” golden run?

The four women who’ve taken home Oscars since “The Help’s” release are Spencer, Davis, Stone and Allison Janney. Spencer, of course, kicked things off by winning Best Supporting Actress for “The Help,” defeating Chastain, while Davis lost Best Actress to Meryl Streep (“The Iron Lady”). Five years later, Davis won Best Supporting Actress for “Fences,” the same year Stone nabbed Best Actress for “La La Land.” The following year, Janney was crowned Best Supporting Actress for “I, Tonya.” We all remember this pic from that ceremony (sadly sans Stone, who was there that night).

The one thing all four victories have in common is that Spencer was nominated in each of those years. When Davis won, Spencer was nominated for her supporting turn in “Hidden Figures” and she faced off against Janney with eventual Best Picture champ “The Shape of Water.” To put it another way: All three of Spencer’s nominations were against a co-star from “The Help,” and she won once and lost to two of them. Is she the key to “The Help” ladies’ Oscar success?

Of the six in the running this year, some, needless to say, have better shots than others. Stone gave a winning turn as Cruella de Vil, but “Cruella” will likely just be a costumes play. Spencer’s vehicle, the sci-fi drama “Encounter,” hits Amazon Prime on Dec. 10, but her odds of scoring a Best Actress nomination look, well, slim. Davis’ Netflix drama “The Unforgivable,” opposite Sandra Bullock, arrives Nov. 24, but she’s also low in the supporting actress odds. Steenburgen is in supporting as well and faces internal competition with “Nightmare Alley” co-stars Cate Blanchett and Toni Collette. Since Blanchett was confirmed to be in supporting last week, she has already surged to ninth place. At the time of “The Help’s” release, Steenburgen and Sissy Spacek were the only members of the ensemble cast who had already won an Oscar; Steenburgen won Best Supporting Actress for 1980’s “Melvin and Howard,” the same year Spacek was named Best Actress for “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

That leaves two people who are currently predicted to make the Oscar shortlists. Chastain is expected to earn a Best Actress bid, sitting in second place in the odds behind only Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”). The actress hasn’t been nominated since 2012’s “Zero Dark Thirty,” so this would be a long-awaited third nomination. Though “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” didn’t light the box office on fire, Chastain, who also produced the biopic, earned great notices for her transformation into the late titular evangelist.

Trailing Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”) and Ann Dowd (“Mass”), Ellis currently is in third place in the Best Supporting Actress odds for “King Richard,” in which she gives a scene-stealing turn as Williams family matriarch Oracene Price. While Ellis has never been nominated at the Oscars before, she has been a consistent presence in film and TV since the 1990s and is fresh off her second Emmy nomination, for “Lovecraft Country.” “King Richard” is also expected to be a major player, presently in sixth place in the Best Picture rankings while Will Smith is predicted to win Best Actor.

Since Janney’s win, Davis (Best Actress, 2020’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) and Stone (Best Supporting Actress, 2018’s “The Favourite”) have been nominated again, but neither won. Is it merely a coincidence that Spencer was not nominated in those years? Yes, but we like patterns here. Who knows, maybe Spencer can give a little help to her pals this year so they can have an, uh, encounter with Oscar.

