‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Can Marvel swipe three Best Visual Effects Oscar nominations in one year?

It’s almost become a badge of honor: Despite being the most lucrative franchise of all time, earning billions worldwide of dollars across 26 films and counting, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has never won an Oscar for Best Visual Effects. Not even “Black Panther,” the only Marvel film to win any Academy Awards, received the VFX accolade: Ryan Coogler’s blockbuster Best Picture nominee won awards for Best Costume Design, Best Score, and Best Production Design, but wasn’t even nominated for its visual effects work.

But if Marvel is going to break through on the academy’s effects front, maybe the 2022 Oscars will be the year. Marvel has three top contenders for the award: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Eternals,” and the forthcoming “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” That film — a Sony release as part of a deal between the studio and Marvel’s home base at Disney — is out December 17 and could be the biggest event for superhero fans since “Avengers: Endgame,” at least if a new trailer for the project is any indication.

As revealed in the new teaser released Tuesday night, Spider-Man (Tom Holland) won’t just have to deal with the fallout of his identity as Peter Parker becoming public, but also villains from the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb Spider-Man films of years prior. Raimi villains Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) will be joined by Webb villain Electro (Jamie Foxx) as well as Marvel’s own Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for the all-star affair.

“This isn’t just the culmination of my Spider-Man era,” Holland said on Tuesday during an event to debut the trailer. “We have villains coming from three different universes, reprising their roles, bringing them back to life. For me as an actor and as a huge fan of Spider-Man, it has been such a massive pleasure performing in this film and working with these legends.”

Marvel has never received multiple nominations in the visual effects category despite releasing at least two movies ever year between 2013 and 2019 (due to the coronavirus pandemic, the entire Marvel 2020 slate of features was pushed back to 2021). But according to the Gold Derby odds, that should change in 2022: “Eternals” and “Shang-Chi” are, respectively, in third and fourth place in the cumulative odds. The current favorite for the VFX award is “Dune,” a major awards player which figures to land multiple below-the-line nominations as well as potential nominations for Best Picture and Best Director for Denis Villeneuve.

But while “Spider-Man: No Way Home” sits in sixth place behind “Nightmare Alley” on the Oscar prediction charts at the moment, perhaps that will change over the next few months. After all, it has some history on its side: the last time Dafoe and Molina played “Spider-Man” villains, in 2002’s “Spider-Man” and 2004’s “Spider-Man 2,” the Raimi films were nominated for Best Visual Effects.

