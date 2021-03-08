March 9 is busy day on Oscar calendar: BAFTA and DGA Awards nominations announced day before phase one voting ends

The slate of contenders for two key precursor prizes — the BAFTA and DGA Awards — will be revealed on March 9, just 24 hours before voting for Oscar nominations closes. They are two of the last precursors that will be heard from before the window closes for academy members to cast their ballots; the cinematographers shine a light on their contenders on the last day of voting, March 10. The film editors won’t reveal who made the cut with them the day after Oscar nominations voting ends.
More than a month before this balloting began, the actors unveiled their slate of contenders. The writers as well as the makeup artists and hairstylists weighed in several weeks in advance while the art directors revealed their roster the week before. The costume designers, sound editors, sound mixers and visual effects wizards were all heard from on the eve of Oscar nominations balloting and the producers weighed in on March 8.
Since the BAFTAs moved up in 2001 to take place before the Oscars, these kudos have foreseen eight of the 20 Best Picture Oscar winners. The British academy previewed the Oscar wins for “Gladiator” (2001), “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2004) and “Slumdog Millionaire” (2009). And they got it right in the first five years of the expanded Best Picture race: “The Hurt Locker” (2010), “The King’s Speech” (2011), “The Artist” (2012), “Argo” (2013) and “12 Years a Slave” (2014).
In the 72-year history of the DGA Awards, the guild has honored the director of the eventual Oscar Best Picture winner a staggering 55 times. We’re coming off one of those 17 years when there was a disconnect between the guild and the academy. While Sam Mendes won over the DGA for the helming of “1917,” it was “Parasite” that claimed the top prize at the Academy Awards.
All of the key dates on the Oscars calendar are detailed below. Winners events are in gold while nomination announcements are italicized.
MARCH
March 8 – PGA Awards: Nominations Announced
March 8 – ACE Awards: Nominations Voting Closes
March 8 – PGA Awards: Final Voting Opens
March 9 – BAFTA Awards: Nominations Announced
March 9 – DGA Awards: Nominations Announced
March 9 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Opens
March 10 – Oscars: Nominations Voting Closes
March 10 – ASC Awards: Nominations Announced
March 11 – ACE Awards: Nominations Announced
March 11 – ADG Awards: Final Voting Opens
March 15 – Oscars: Nominations Announced
March 17 – CDG Awards: Final Voting Opens
March 17 – VES Awards: Final Voting Opens
March 18 – MUAHS Awards: Final Voting Closes
March 19 – ACE Awards: Final Voting Opens
March 19 – PGA Awards: Final Voting Closes
March 21 – WGA Awards
March 24 – PGA Awards
March 24 – CAS Awards: Final Voting Opens
March 25 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Opens
March 26 – ACE Awards: Final Voting Closes
March 29 – Annie Awards: Final Voting Opens
March 29 – CDG Awards: Final Voting Closes
March 29 – VES Awards: Final Voting Closes
March 30 – SAG Awards: Final Voting Closes
APRIL
April 3 – MUAHS Awards
April 4 – SAG Awards
April 6 – VES Awards
April 6 – CAS Awards: Final Voting Closes
April 7 – ADG Awards: Final Voting Closes
April 7 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Closes
April 9 – Annie Awards: Final Voting Closes
April 9 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Closes
April 10 – ADG Awards
April 10 – DGA Awards
April 11 – BAFTA Awards
April 12 – MPSE Awards: Final Voting Ends
April 13 – CDG Awards
April 15 – Oscars: Final Voting Opens
April 16 – Annie Awards
April 16 – MPSE Awards
April 17 – CAS Awards
April 18 – ACE Awards
April 20 – Oscars: Final Voting Closes
April 22 – Independent Spirit Awards
April 25 – Oscars
Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?