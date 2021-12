Meet the producers of 4 top Oscar rivals: ‘Being the Ricardos,’ ‘Belfast,’ ‘Power of the Dog’ and ‘tick, tick … BOOM!’ – Watch individual Q&As plus their provocative group chat.



Today at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET)

Watch our one-on-one interviews with Todd Black (‘Being the Ricardos’), Tamar Thomas (‘Belfast’), Tanya Seghatchian (‘The Power of the Dog’) and Julie Oh (‘tick, ‘tick … BOOM!’) followed by a lively group discussion moderated by senior editor Daniel Montgomery.

MEET THE A+ CAST OF THE NEW NETFLIX SERIES ‘THE CHAIR,’ INCLUDING SANDRA OH AND …

WEDS., Dec. 1 at noon PT/ 3 pm PT

RSVP now to watch the premiere of our chat with showrunner Amanda Peet, series star and executive producer Sandra Oh and costars Bob Balaban, Jay Duplass, Nana Mensah and Holland Taylor. Moderated by contributing editor Tony Ruiz.

SEE INTERVIEWS READY TO VIEW NOW

as part of our ‘Meet the Experts’ series featuring solo chats with top award contenders followed by a lively group discussion.