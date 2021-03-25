Oscars experts slugfest: After the PGA Awards, can anything stop ‘Nomadland’? [VIDEO]

Those hoping Producers Guild Awards would provide an injection of drama into this extended Oscars season were left empty-handed on Wednesday night. As expected, “Nomadland” took home the PGA Award for Best Picture, the Searchlight film’s latest high-profile victory as it marches toward what seems like an inevitable Oscars win.

But as Gold Derby editors Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discussed in their latest slugfest, Best Picture is but one of the victories “Nomadland” should secure on April 25. Most Gold Derby experts predict the Chloe Zhao film will win at least four Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director for Zhao, Best Adapted Screenplay (also for Zhao), and Best Cinematography. Yet as Joyce and Chris discuss, the possibility it goes six-for-six on Oscars night is at least in play, even if Zhao herself trails “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Sound of Metal” in the Best Editing category according to the experts, while Frances McDormand is a potential runner-up to Carey Mulligan in Best Actress.

And what of Best Actress: Mulligan remains the presumed favorite among the experts, but her candidacy has been marked by a decided lack of victories so far. The “Promising Young Woman” star lost at the Golden Globes to Andra Day, failed to secure a BAFTA nomination (likely on account of the award show’s jury system), and has only won at the Critics Choice Awards. But if Mulligan can pull out a victory at the SAG Awards in early April, her path to Best Actress will remain on track.

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscars winners through April 25

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions