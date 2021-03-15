Oscars 2021 nominations: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User lennyginise for the best score of 83.90% when predicting the 2021 Oscars nominations early on Monday morning. He is actually tied with satwood and annanewquay at that percentage but has the better score of 23,844 by using his 500 point bets wisely.

Over 9,300 people worldwide predicted these Academy Awards nominees announced in Los Angeles and London by Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Our top scorer got 99 of 120 categories correct, including all five Best Actress contenders, plus all five for Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Song and Best Animated Feature.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For our 11 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Paul Sheehan is in first place at 80.51%. Tied at 78.81% are Riley Chow and Daniel Montgomery. Joyce Eng and Rob Licuria are next at 77.12%. We then have Marcus Dixon at 76.27%, Christopher Rosen at 74.58%, myself at 73.73%, Tom O’Neil at 72.03% and Matt Noble at 71.19%. See Editors’ scores.

