Oscar nominee profile: Adapted Screenplay ‘The Father’ keeps audiences off balance with dementia story

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller have earned their first Oscar nominations as a team for “The Father,” which they adapted from Zeller’s acclaimed play “Le Père.” The play, which is centered on an elderly man (Anthony Hopkins) who is gradually losing his bearings due to the onset of dementia, has been acclaimed around the world since its debut in Paris in 2012, with successful productions in London, Sydney, Singapore and on Broadway, as well as being staged in 45 countries to date. Hampton first teamed with Zeller to translate the text for English-language stage productions throughout the world.

In the 2021 Oscar race, Hampton and Zeller face off against fellow adapted screenplay nominees Chloè Zhao for her adaptation of the non-fiction book “Nomadland,” Kemp Powers for adapting his stage play “One Night in Miami,” Ramin Bahrani for adapting the novel “The White Tiger” and a small platoon of writers (nine in total!) for the comedy adaptation “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

“The Father” marks Zeller’s debut as a screenwriter, as well as his first time in a film director’s chair. A published novelist since the age of 22, Zeller made the transition to playwriting with apparent ease with “Le Père” soon became his greatest success. In the play’s premiere engagement in Paris, Zeller won the prestigious Molière Award for Best Play and was nominated for a Tony Award for the play’s Broadway production.

Hampton, of course, is no stranger to awards, having won the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for 1988’s “Dangerous Liaisons,” which he adapted from his own play, “Les Liaisons Dangereuses” and was also nominated for his adaptation of Ian McEwan‘s novel “Atonement” for the 2007 film version. Much of the playwright’s acclaim has come from his stage work, which resulted, among other honors, in winning two Tony Awards for the book and lyrics to the stage musical “Sunset Boulevard.” Hampton also earned Best Play Tony nominations for “The Philanthropist” (1971) and “Les Liaisons Dangereuses” (1987).

What to me was most striking (and challenging) about the screenplay is that so many of the events dramatized in “The Father” may only exist in the leading character’s head, and the audience is deliberately kept off balance in trying to decide which version of the story is real. Creating that guessing game and potentially losing the audience posed a real risk for both writers, but the skill and success with which that game is revealed provides one of the most satisfying moments in any script this year. Their achievement has brought acclaim from audiences and critics alike, with nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay from not only the Academy but also for Golden Globe, BAFTA and Critics Choice Awards, as well as from six critics groups across the country.

While Zhao’s “Nomadland” script is seen by some Oscar prognosticators as the early favorite in this category, “The Father,” which only now is becoming more widely seen, may be coming up fast on the outside. The film has overperformed in nominations among several awards groups, with support from the actors, editors and production design branches suggesting wide voter support among Oscar voters. Even if “The Father” comes up short for the win in other categories, it would seem that Adapted Screenplay might be just the place to honor this most unique script.

