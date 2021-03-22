2021 Oscars calendar: PGA Awards on March 24

Six days after the announcement of the Oscar nominations on March 15, the first guild to weigh in with its winners was the Writers Guild of America Awards on March 21. But the WGA Awards has its limits as a guidepost to the Oscars as guild rules render certain scripts ineligible for consideration. This year, three of the Oscar-nominated screenplays were ruled out of the running: the original script for “Minari” and the adaptations of “The Father” and “Nomadland.”

The Producers Guild of America Awards on March 24 is a far better barometer of the Academy Awards. In the 31-year history of these awards, the PGA pick for best pic has gone on to take home the top Academy Award a whopping 21 times.

The 2021 PGA Awards lineup includes seven of the Best Picture Oscar nominees — “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Mank,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Sound of Metal” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” — plus “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “One Night in Miami.” The other Oscar contender is “The Father.”

All of the key dates on the Oscars calendar are detailed below. Winners events are in gold while nomination announcements are italicized.

MARCH

March 15 – Oscars: Nominations Announced

March 17 – CDG Awards: Final Voting Opens

March 17 – VES Awards: Final Voting Opens

March 18 – MUAHS Awards: Final Voting Closes

March 19 – ACE Awards: Final Voting Opens

March 19 – PGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

March 21 – WGA Awards

March 24 – PGA Awards

March 24 – CAS Awards: Final Voting Opens

March 25 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Opens

March 26 – ACE Awards: Final Voting Closes

March 29 – Annie Awards: Final Voting Opens

March 29 – CDG Awards: Final Voting Closes

March 29 – VES Awards: Final Voting Closes

March 30 – SAG Awards: Final Voting Closes

APRIL

April 3 – MUAHS Awards

April 4 – SAG Awards

April 6 – VES Awards

April 6 – CAS Awards: Final Voting Closes

April 7 – ADG Awards: Final Voting Closes

April 7 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Closes

April 9 – Annie Awards: Final Voting Closes

April 9 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

April 10 – ADG Awards

April 10 – DGA Awards

April 11 – BAFTA Awards

April 12 – MPSE Awards: Final Voting Ends

April 13 – CDG Awards

April 15 – Oscars: Final Voting Opens

April 16 – Annie Awards

April 16 – MPSE Awards



April 17 – CAS Awards

April 18 – ACE Awards



April 20 – Oscars: Final Voting Closes

April 22 – Independent Spirit Awards

April 25 – Oscars

