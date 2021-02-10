2021 Oscars shortlists reactions: Cheers and jeers from our forum posters

Though the 2021 Oscar nominations will not be announced until March 15, the possibilities were narrowed down in nine categories with the release of the shortlists on February 9. Whether they make predicting the eventual nominees easier or harder is a matter of opinion. Our forum posters, many of whom are Hollywood insiders hiding behind screen names, were quick to sound off with reactions.

While they discussed the reshaping of the race, they cheered for their favorite films and lamented the fact that others have hit the end of the road. Below is just a sampling of their brutally honest comments concerning the Oscar shortlists. Take a look, then jump in here if you’re brave enough.

Best Documentary Feature

Wanda: “City Hall” snubbed… Lazy voters.

S.N.: I think “Welcome to Chechnya” was a very interesting choice and I hope it gets nominated.

Eddy Q: I think people may be underestimating “Gunda.”

Best International Feature Film

Almond: Both Mexico and Guatemala made it ahh

Wanda: No “Vitalina Varela” and “Nova Lituania.” A shame.

Vicki Leekx: “Vitalina Varela” snubbed… I’m done for this season. Hopefully see you all next year!

Best Original Song

nevkm: “Green” from “Sound of Metal”… I’m happy!

Gabarnes43: Andra Day couldn’t even make this shortlist, she’s done.

LLLhawks: “Make It Work” and “Husavik” are in. I’m so happy.

Lucas: “Rain Song” from “Minari” shortlisted. Nice!

Best Original Score

Lucas: “Ammonite” for Score? It only has like 5 songs lol

maxinho: There’s no doubt “Mank” will lead the noms with double digits.

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

estrelas: I always had a feeling “Promising Young Woman” wasn’t making the shortlist. The makeup is not showy at all and the hairstyling was basically a rainbow wig.

Eddy Q: I thought “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” would get a nom in the mould of “Bad Grandpa.”

diego: “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” out of Makeup AND Song? Yikes.

Atypical: Yay for “Hillbilly Elegy” making the cut!

Best Visual Effects

maxinho: “Greyhound” looked like a videogame, the snub is deserved.

Lucas: Ohhh “The Invisible Man” snubbed. That sucks.

perfectly weird: “Welcome to Chechnya” has VFX nominee written all over it!

Butz: What is “Love and Monsters”? Where are “The Invisible Man” and “Greyhound”? What is happening?

Best Animated Short

Eddy Q: One of the biggest surprise snubs for me is “Cops and Robbers” (and to a lesser extent “Canvas”) missing.

Best Documentary Short

diego: Seeing “What Would Sophia Loren Do?” shortlisted is interesting and probably doesn’t mean anything but I’m hoping for the best.