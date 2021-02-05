Oscars: ‘Sound of Metal’ hoping to become first film since ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ to pull off actor double whammy

You can count on one hand the number of times the same film won Oscars for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, the most recent being “Dallas Buyers Club” (2013) for Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto. (See the rest below). Might Amazon’s “Sound of Metal” be the next movie to join this elite list? Lead actor Riz Ahmed and supporting player Paul Raci are both predicted to earn Oscar noms, according to our odds. In fact, Gold Derby founder Tom O’Neil predicts Ahmed will win and he has Raci in second place, behind only Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”).

Ahmed is an Emmy winner and Golden Globe nominee for “The Night Of,” but his role as Ruben, a musician who loses his hearing in “Sound of Metal,” would be his first career Oscar bid. Similarly, Raci is looking for his first notice from the Academy Awards for playing Joe, the leader of a rehab community for deaf recovering addicts. Both men seem to be on their way to Oscar glory as they’ve already raked in several critics’ prizes for “Sound of Metal,” which is streaming now on Amazon Prime.

The competition for Best Actor is especially fierce this year, as Ahmed is predicted to compete alongside the late Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”), Delroy Lindo (“Da 5 Bloods”) and Gary Oldman (“Mank”).

As for Best Supporting Actor, Raci is forecasted to face off against the likes of Odom, Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”), Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) and Mark Rylance (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”).

Here’s the list of all of the past films that won Oscars for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor. Will “Sound of Metal” soon be joining them?

“Dallas Buyers Club” (2013): Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto

“Mystic River” (2003): Sean Penn and Tim Robbins

“Ben-Hur” (1959): Charlton Heston and Hugh Griffith

“The Best Years of Our Lives” (1946): Fredric March and Harold Russell

“Going My Way” (1944): Bing Crosby and Barry Fitzgerald

