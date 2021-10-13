Oscars: Cannes winner ‘Titane’ picked to represent France in Best International Feature category

Julia Ducournau’s “Titane,” the “Raw” filmmaker’s bold and violent Palme d’Or winner, has been selected to represent France on the ballot for the 2022 Oscars Best International Feature category.

We are very proud that Titane, an exceptionally particular film, will fly the colors of France in the competition for the International Feature Oscar,” said Dominique Boutonnat, President of France’s National Cinema Center, in a statement to Deadline.

“Titane” is one of 2021’s biggest surprises — and not just because its lead character has sex with a car. The film exploded out of the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, winning the Palme d’Or — an outcome that allowed Ducournau to join Jane Campion as the only two female filmmakers ever awarded Cannes’ highest honor. Since its release in the United States in early October, “Titane” has grossed more than $1 million at the box office, a boon for distributor Neon. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, “Titane” has set specialty box office records. It opened with the largest debut for a French-language film in over 15 years and the biggest launch for a Palme d’Or winner in 17 years. All told, the “Titane” opening placed it as the second-biggest French-language film ever.

To secure its spot as the French pick in the Best International Feature category, “Titane” bested a pair of well-received films: Audrey Diwan’s “Happening,” which won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, and Cédric Jiminez’s “The Stronghold.”

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions