RSVP now for November 11: Film costume designers panel with ‘Coming 2 America,’ ‘House of Gucci,’ ‘Power of the Dog,’ ‘Respect’

Four top costume designers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Oscar and guild contenders. Each person from these films will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Thursday, November 11, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Joyce Eng and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 awards contenders:

“Coming 2 America”: Ruth E. Carter

Synopsis: The African monarch Akeem learns he has a long-lost son in the United States and must return to America to meet this unexpected heir and build a relationship with his son.

“House of Gucci”: Janty Yates

Synopsis: Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.

“The Power of the Dog”: Kirsty Cameron

Synopsis: Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.

“Respect”: Clint Ramos

Synopsis: Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, this is the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice.

