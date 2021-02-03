‘Outlander’ snubbed again at 2021 Golden Globes — here’s why

One of Golden Globe’s favorite TV shows, Starz’s “Outlander,” was just snubbed again. On Wednesday morning, Season 5 of the romance epic missed out on bids for Best Drama Series, Caitriona Balfe for Best Drama Actress and Sam Heughan for Best Drama Actor, just as Gold Derby predicted. But don’t read too much into those snubs, “Outlander” fans. Why? Because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is notorious for rewarding only the newest shows, and “Outlander” is elderly by comparison. In fact, the only shows older than four seasons to be nominated at this year’s Golden Globes are Pop’s “Schitt’s Creek” and AMC’s “Better Call Saul.”

The fifth season of “Outlander” aired last February-May, making it eligible for the 2021 Golden Globes, which honor the best television of the 2020 calendar year. These 12 episodes were based on Diana Gabaldon‘s book “The Fiery Cross” and focused on Jamie (Heughan) and Claire’s (Balfe) desperation to retain their Ridge home in the time leading up to America’s Revolutionary War.

The first four seasons of “Outlander” nabbed six total Golden Globe bids: four for Balfe (2016-2019), one for Tobias Menzies (2016) and one for series (2016). Heughan has never been recognized by the HFPA, though he did win the Gold Derby Award for lead actor. Menzies is now a member of Netflix’s “The Crown” cast, where he earned a Globe nom last year in Best Drama Actor for playing Prince Philip.

In “Outlander’s” absence, the 2021 nominees for Best Drama Series are “The Crown,” “Lovecraft Country,” “The Mandalorian,” “Ozark” and “Ratched.”

Balfe’s category of Best Drama Actress features these five leading ladies: Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”), Emma Corrin (“The Crown”), Laura Linney (“Ozark”) and Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”).

And Heughan’s Best Drama Actor race is a battle between Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”), Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”), Al Pacino (“Hunters”) and Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”).

