Watch the sexy new ‘Outlander’ teaser trailer for Season 6 set for early 2022

Are you ready for the sixth season of “Outlander”? After a really long wait back to May 10, 2020, the incredibly popular romantic saga is set to return for Season 6 on Starz in early 2022. Watch the sexy Season 6 teaser trailer above, which was released Saturday at New York Comic Con.

Attending the event were cast members Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, Lauren Lyle, César Domboy and John Bell virtually from Europe. Sam Heughan, executive producer Maril Davis and “Outlander” author Diana Gabaldon were in person from the Empire Stage at the Javits Center.

According to the Starz press release, “the last time we saw Claire and Jamie, Claire had just escaped a violent encounter with Lionel Brown and returned to Fraser’s Ridge. The threat of the Revolutionary War looms over the ridge and Claire and Jamie must choose what is best for their family.”

They also add that “the sixth season of “Outlander” sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie’s fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina – and perhaps most significantly – during a period of dramatic political upheaval. The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which – as Claire knows all too well – is unwittingly marching towards Revolution. Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge. They must now defend this home – established on land granted to them by the Crown – not only from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care. For the Frasers and their immediate family, “home” is more than simply a site in which they live, it is the place where they are laying the foundations for the rest of their lives.”

