With ‘Succession’ out of the way, watch out for ‘Ozark’ to dominate winter awards

“Succession” held off “Ozark” from much awards glory at the Emmy Awards, with the latter winning just one of its 18 bids. But with “Succession” eligible to compete in the current winter awards season, the Netflix crime drama looks like it could dominate. “Ozark” tied another Netflix series, “The Crown,” for the most Critics’ Choice Award nominations; “Succession” won Best Drama Series and Actor for Jeremy Strong with that group last year.

Compare that to its showing with the CCA for its first two seasons: a lone Best Drama Supporting Actress citation for Julia Garner‘s Emmy-winning performance in 2020.

“Succession” contended at the Emmys for its second season, which premiered on HBO back in August 2019. The start of production on the third season was delayed seven months to November 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So no episodes aired during the January to December 2020 current eligibility period of awards like Critics’ Choice and the Golden Globes.

“Ozark” contended at the Emmys for its third season, which Netflix released in March 2020 (this is also the installment under consideration at the winter awards). At the Emmys, “Ozark” lost to “Succession” in Best Drama Series, Writing, Directing, Actor, Casting and Editing. “Succession” had even blocked “Ozark” in the nominations phase, most glaringly in Best Drama Supporting Actor, where “Ozark” fielded only Tom Pelphrey. The Emmys snubbed him for three “Succession” cast members: Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen.

Pelphrey has now found redemption with a nomination from Critics’ Choice. The same is true for his co-star Janet McTeer, who was also snubbed by the Emmys despite being favored for a nomination in Gold Derby’s combined predictions. Pelphrey is now favored in our racetrack odds to win his category, alongside a forecasted win by co-star Jason Bateman in Best Drama Actor.

This is Bateman’s first Critics’ Choice nomination for television, but he won Best Drama Actor at the Screen Actors Guild Awards the last time that “Ozark” contended. He is predicted to prevail there again, with a win by Laura Linney in Best Drama Actress over Julia Garner. SAG will announce its nominations on February 4, the day after the Golden Globes reveals its roster.

“Succession” won the Globes last year for Best Drama Series and Actor for Brian Cox, also receiving a nomination for Kieran Culkin‘s supporting performance. “Ozark” has only previously been nominated for Bateman’s leading performance. Although Garner has won two Emmys now for “Ozark,” she is yet to be nominated for a Golden Globe. Due to differing eligibility calendars, this is the Globes’ first chance to acknowledge her since she became as an Emmy winner, as both of her Emmy wins came after she was last eligible for a Globe nomination.

