Netflix’s ‘Ozark’ will more than double its Golden Globe nominations total this year, according to predictions

For its first two seasons, Netflix’s “Ozark” only received a pair of Golden Globe nominations, and they were both for lead actor Jason Bateman. That’s right, not even two-time Emmy winner Julia Garner has been recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. As her alter ego Ruth Langmore might snarl, “They don’t know s*** about f***.” Well, according to Gold Derby’s predictions, “Ozark” will net a series-high haul of five bids this year for its buzzed-about third season, more than doubling its career total.

Let’s start at the top, where “Ozark” is in third place to win Best Drama Series. Its biggest competitors are Netflix’s “The Crown,” a Globe favorite that’s already won this prize once before, and HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” a scary new entry about a family fighting all kinds of monsters. These two shows just aired in recent months, making them top of mind for Globe voters. That could give them a boost over “Ozark,” which comparatively seems like old news as it hasn’t aired in nearly a year (it streamed all episodes in March).

Both of “Ozark’s” lead performers are predicted to earn Golden Globe nominations for their work in the third season: Bateman and Laura Linney. Bateman currently comes in second place to Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”) in our Best TV Drama Actor line-up, while Linney is the runner-up to last year’s champ Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) for Best TV Drama Actress. Bateman is a previous Globe winner for “Arrested Development,” and Linney has prevailed twice for “John Adams” and “The Big C.”

Tom Pelphrey joined the “Ozark” cast this year as Linney’s brother who struggled with bipolar disorder. A bid for Pelphrey in the Best TV Supporting Actor category would be notable in that he was shockingly snubbed at the recent Emmy Awards. Indeed, he was Gold Derby’s pick to win the Emmy race prior to the noms being announced. Will the Globes give him a reprieve?

Finally, Garner just cracked into our Top 5 for Best TV Supporting Actress for playing the foul-mouthed Ruth. That’s where she’s predicted to face off against a pair of “The Crown” scene-stealers, Gillian Anderson and Helena Bonham Carter, as well as recent Emmy champs Uzo Aduba (“Mrs. America”) and Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”).

