The final season of ‘Ozark’ finally has a premiere date — plus, watch a teaser of Part 1 of Season 4

The final season of the final season of “Ozark” finally has a premiere date: Part 1 of Season 4 will drop on Friday, Jan. 21, Netflix announced Tuesday.

The streamer also released a new teaser Tuesday that doesn’t reveal too much: a bunch of bright (read: not bathed in blue) establishing shots accompanied by various voiceovers of old quotes from the show. “Money is, at its essence, that measure of a man’s choices,” Jason Bateman‘s Marty says.

“Sometimes if you don’t move forward, you die,” Laura Linney‘s Wendy warns.

If you want some real footage from Season 4, watch the first look below that Netflix shared at last month’s TUDUM global fan event, which features the Byrdes wiping blood off themselves after Helen’s (Janet McTeer) head got blown off before their eyes in the Season 3 finale.

As previously announced, the 14-episode final season of “Ozark” will be split into two parts of seven episodes each, exactly like “Mad Men’s” was. Unlike the AMC series, whose two seven-episode parts aired a year apart, both parts of Season 4 of “Ozark” are expected to air in 2022. Part 1’s January launch means it’ll be eligible for next year’s Emmys, where it last competed in 2020, winning Best Drama Supporting Actress for Julia Garner, her second straight win, out of 18 nominations.

New Season 4 cast members include Alfonso Herrera, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk and Adam Rothenberg. Meanwhile, Felix Solis, who plays Navarro, and Damian Young, who plays Jim Rattelsdorf, have been promoted to series regulars.

