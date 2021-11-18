‘Pam & Tommy’ trailer reveals Lily James’s transformation into Pamela Anderson

Awards pundits making early lists for contenders in the Best Limited Series category at the 2022 Emmy Awards might want to leave room for Lily James if the first trailer for “Pam & Tommy” is any indication.

Months after photos of James as Pamela Anderson burned up the internet, Hulu released the first teaser for its highly anticipated project, which focuses on the ill-fated romance between Anderson and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan), their explosive sex tape, and the legal fallout from its release. “I, Tonya” filmmaker Craig Gillespie directed the eight-episode series, which was written by Rob Siegel and D.V. DeVincentis. In addition to James and Stan, the series stars Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, and Andrew Dice Clay.

“The writing is amazing on that. It’s funny, I was just so intrigued with the story and, in some ways, it’s very similar to ‘I, Tonya’ with the surprise of it,” Gillespie said earlier this year in an interview with Collider. “There’s the victimization of the media and what happened with that tape that was such an affront to them, and how it really ultimately severely damaged their personal life and her career. There’s this situation with the public who snicker and go, ‘Oh, yeah, I know that story. They sold it.’ But people just don’t know the story.”

“Pam & Tommy” is set to debut on February 2, 2022. Watch the trailer above.

