Pandora Boxx (‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’) on elimination: ‘This isn’t really the full fantasy I had envisioned’

Just as Gold Derby predicted, Pandora Boxx was eliminated from “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” during the eighth episode of Season 6. This 48-year-old Los Angeles queen had previously competed on Season 2 (where she came in fifth place) and All Stars 1 (placing 11th/12th), but the third time didn’t end up being the charm. “This isn’t really the full fantasy I had envisioned for the third time around,” Pandora declared in her exit interview. “I am proud of what I brought to this competition. Being here and doing all this, I had fun.”

Even though her journey ended in disappointment, the comedy queen still kept things light after sashaying away. “I just can’t imagine my life without drag. I mean, there would be a lot less glitter in my anus,” she joked. Following Pandora’s elimination, only five contestants still remain in the running to join the show’s winner list: Ginger Minj, Trinity K. Bonet, Rajah O’Hara, Kylie Sonique Love and Eureka.

Pandora never won a challenge during this All Stars cycle, though she did receive high marks on two separate occasions, for her “Variety Extravaganza” song about being “ridiculous” and for her “Side Hustles” commercial for “Drag Fixers.”

Her elimination in the eighth episode came at the hands of Ginger, who won the “Snatch Game of Love” challenge and then subsequently beat the week’s lip sync assassin, Heidi N Closet. The judges thought Pandora’s impression of “Sex and the City” star Kim Catrall got swallowed up by her competition, including most notably Eureka’s version of boisterous drag queen Divine. Pandora even admitted she had trouble keeping up with Eureka and often got thrown off guard by her comments.

The other person in the bottom two was Trinity, whose Whitney Houston impersonation was akin to crickets chirping. She looked the part, but she didn’t get many laughs, noted the judges. Host RuPaul Charles tried to throw her a softball joke, a reference to Whitney’s hit song “I Have Nothing,” but Trinity missed that, too. Ginger no doubt decided to keep Trinity in the competition because of her track record of winning two previous challenges.

