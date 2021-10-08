Paolo Sorrentino: Oscar bound for ‘The Hand of God’?

In the last decade, the directors branch of the academy has rewarded various veteran international directors with their first Oscar nominations. This slate includes winners Michel Hazanavicius in 2011 (“The Artist”) and Bong Joon Ho in 2019 (“Parasite”) plus Michael Haneke in 2012 (“Amour”), Pawel Pawlikowski in 2018 (“Cold War”), and most recently Thomas Vinterburg last season (“Another Round”).

Look for Paolo Sorrentino to join the roster this year. His new film, “The Hand of God,” debuted at Venice and received a 9-minute standing ovation. Buoyed by positive reviews, “The Hand of God” won the festival’s Grand Jury Prize. Of its dozen fresh reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, more than half of them are all-out raves.

Sorrentino’s 2013 film “La Grande Bellezza” (“The Great Beauty”) likewise earned universal acclaim and won Best Foreign-Language Film (as Best International Feature was then known) at the Oscars that year. His 2018 limited series “The Young Pope” holds an impressive 8.4/10 average rating on IMDb and scored Jude Law a Golden Globe nomination. It’s time the Italian veteran gets some well-earned recognition from the academy.

His willingness to get personal for the first time with “The Hand of God” should boost his awards hopes. Many reviews have noted the veteran director’s bravery in dealing with events and themes very close to his own personal experience growing up in Naples.

As David Rooney (The Hollywood Reporter) observes, “Returning to his Neapolitan roots to reflect on the experiences of the tender teenage years that shaped him has brought out sumptuous veins of joy and sorrow that feel richer, deeper, more searingly poignant than anything the director has done before.” Rodrigo Perez (The Playlist) deemed this “his most moving and monumental work to date” “his magnum opus” and “easily his best film.” Marshall Shaffer (Decider) called this “his most moving and monumental work to date” And Pete Hammond (Deadline) noted that “The Hand of God” is “a reminder we are also in the hand of one of cinema’s modern masters.”

That personal aspect could bode well for Sorrentino in the eyes of the directors branch. Pawlikowski told his parents’ war-torn love story with “Cold War.” Haneke drew from his own personal experience watching his late aunt’s health helplessly decline for the painfully warm “Amour.” Cuaron dug deep into his own childhood growing up in 1970s Mexico City for the soberingly poetic “Roma.”

