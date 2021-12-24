‘Passing’ stars Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga advancing on Oscar nominations

The most electric scenes in Rebecca Hall’s “Passing” are its most quiet and intimate, featuring its two stars Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga in conversation. It is only fitting, then, that both actresses are in the Oscar conversation for their nuanced and moving work in the Netflix film, which is based on Nella Larsen’s novel of the same name from 1929 and set around the same time. Thompson and Negga play Irene and Clare, respectively, former childhood acquaintances who after a chance encounter reenter each others’ lives in a complicated and ultimately tragic manner.

Both Thompson and Negga deliver beautiful, understated performances. Negga is glamorous and charismatic as Clare, a Black woman who has long passed for white, even unbeknownst to her racist husband John (Alexander Skarsgård), whose charmed life begins to show signs of her disillusionment. Thompson delivers a similarly intricate performance as Irene, a volunteer for the Negro Welfare League who grows wary of her own husband Brian’s (André Holland) closeness to Clare. Thompson is particularly excellent in an emotional exchange with Holland, which starts with their characters disagreeing about how to handle the news of lynchings with their two boys and leads to a confrontation about Brian’s enthusiasm for Clare’s presence in their home and their social circle. Both actresses are also exceptional in the film’s tragic denouement.

Thompson and Negga look extremely competitive for Oscar nominations. According to our current combined odds, Thompson ranks 13th in Best Actress and Negga is right on the cusp of a nomination in sixth place in supporting. Of our 26 Oscar Experts who have logged their predictions thus far, five anticipate Negga will earn the nomination. “Passing” also looks like a strong contender in Best Adapted Screenplay for writer and director Hall and cinematography, with both in our top 10.

Recent precursor awards have been less clear on Thompson’s and Negga’s paths to the Oscars. Despite strong critical response to the film, “Passing” received no Critics Choice Awards nominations. It rebounded a bit with the Independent Spirit Awards, though, with citations for Negga for supporting actress and Eduard Grau’s striking cinematography.

The key precursor for both actresses will be the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Thompson currently ranks 12th in the actress race and Negga in ninth in supporting actress. A nomination for either would be a strong bellwether for their Oscar prospects, particularly Negga, who would likely only need that boost to break into our Oscar top five. That would mean bumping either Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”), Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”), Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”), Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”) or Ann Dowd (“Mass”). The top four look most secure as their films are all frontrunners for Best Picture bids. If Netflix viewership gives “Passing” a sizable leg up over “Mass,” though, Negga could outpace Dowd for that coveted fifth slot.

