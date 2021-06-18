Paul Bettany (‘WandaVision’) has a stronger chance than you think to win the Emmy, say these Experts

Usually when you think of Marvel TV shows, you don’t automatically think of awards. But “WandaVision” could be the one to change all of that. This Disney Plus limited series broke the water cooler earlier this year for its genre-bending story about fan-fave “Avengers” Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). Both actors delivered performances at the top of their games, with Bettany even getting major Emmy buzz for his dual roles as “Soul Vision” (the decent and honorable leading man) and “White Vision” (the emotionless and intimidating antagonist).

Currently 24 of Gold Derby’s Experts have made their Emmy predictions for Best Limited Series Actor, and Bettany comes in third place to win thanks to the support of these two: Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) and Kaitlin Thomas (Gold Derby). The other savvy prognosticators are split between Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”), Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”) and Joel Edgerton (“The Underground Railroad”). Agree or disagree with those picks? There’s still time to make your Emmy predictions before the nominations are revealed July 13.

As for why she’s going with Bettany as her Emmy prediction, Thomas writes, “[He’s] been a scene-stealer for years, and it’s time the Emmys recognize it.” She explains that his “drunk scene” in the second episode, the “Bewitched”-era “Don’t Touch That Dial,” reminded her “just how tough it can be to portray someone who’s drunk [and he] humorously nailed it, with purposeful exaggeration.”

Though Bettany is a world-renowned superstar thanks to his “Avengers” role, he’s never really broken through at awards shows. His only major acting bid was at BAFTA for his supporting performance in “Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World” (2003). Might “WandaVision” be the project he’s been waiting for to cement him as an awards player? Best Limited Series Actor seems to be one of the toss-up categories at the 2021 Emmys, so it’s still anyone’s game.

The following 16 Emmy Experts are predicting a triumph for Hawke for his Showtime role as famed abolitionist John Brown: Matt Roush (TV Guide Magazine), Peter Travers (ABC), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Keith Simanton (IMDb), Kelly Lawler (USA Today), Matt Webb Mitovich (TVLine), Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby), Ken Tucker (Yahoo), Eric Deggans (NPR), Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Ben Travers (Indiewire), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV), Libby Hill (Indiewire) and Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox).

These are the five Experts who instead think Grant will claim victory for playing wealthy murder suspect Jonathan Fraser on the HBO mini: Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Lynette Rice (Ent. Weekly), Jazz Tangcay (Variety), Tim Gray (Variety) and Matthew Jacobs (unaffiliated).

Finally, Expert Clayton Davis (Variety) stands alone in forecasting Edgerton will prevail for portraying slave catcher Arnold Ridgeway in Amazon’s adaptation of the Colson Whitehead novel.

